Mitch Garver Back in Seattle Mariners Lineup For Game Against San Diego Padres
PEORIA, Ariz. — The Seattle Mariners avoided a potentially serious injury scare on Monday. Backup catcher Mitch Garver was hit by a pitch on his right wrist and left a game against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Garver was sent to get x-rays after he was pulled, which came back negative. Mariners manager Dan Wilson said earlier in the week Garver would be day-to-day and the team would wait for the swelling to go down until he plays again.
Garver was still practicing and working out at Seattle's Peoria Sports Complex, but hadn't played in the immediate days following the injury.
He's good to go and will make his return in a split-squad game against the San Diego Padres at 1:10 p.m. PT on Saturday.
Garver could be a a potential x-factor for the Mariners in 2025.
The 2023 World Series champion had a down season his first year in the Pacific Northwest. He had a .172 average with 15 home runs and 51 RBIs in 114 games last year.
Garver came into spring training with a bounce-back mindset, is noticeably stronger and has a new batting stance. And so far his spring has been solid.
Garver is hitting .444 (8-for-18) with three home runs and six RBIs in Cactus League play entering Saturday. Before he exited the Brewers game, he hit a home run.
A healthy and solid offensive season from Garver would be a big boost for Seattle.
Garver would be the primary designated hitter if he keeps his current pace. If he continues to do well at the plate, it would allow the Mariners to give starting catcher Cal Raleigh more breaks.
