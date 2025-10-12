Mariners Activate 15-Game Winner for the American League Championship Series
As they head into the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, the Seattle Mariners and their fans got some very positive news. 15-game winner Bryan Woo, who had been battling an inflamed pectoral muscle and was left of the ALDS roster, has been activated for the upcoming round.
Woo (15-7) emerged as the ace of the M's rotation in 2025, posting an ERA of 2.94 with 198 strikeouts and 0.93 WHIP over 186.2 innings. However, he skipped his last start of the season and was essentially resting the injury in the hope that he would be ready for the postseason.
With the inflammation lingering, he was held out of the Mariners' Division Series against Detroit, and he will not start Game 1 against Toronto, either. That honor will go to fellow righthander Bryce Miller.
It's not clear when (or how) Mariners manager Dan Wilson will deploy the 25-year-old All-Star. Although President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said on Saturday that Woo will likely appear towards the middle of the series.
Winning Without Woo Proved Difficult vs. Detroit
Any time a front line starter goes down, it's a very hard piece to replace. Had Woo been healthy, he would have started Game 1 of the ALDS against the Tigers and given the tam a much better shot at winning. Still, Seattle can be applauded for the grit and determination they displayed against Detroit.
Now, with their rotations fortified, they look much more like the team that won 15 out of 16 games for a stretch in September. The one that had several prognosticators callin Seattle a World Series favorite.
To complete their full roster, along with Woo, the Mariners activated utility player Miles Mastrobuoni for ALCS. The two will take roster spots from bench bats Ben Williamson and Luke Raley, with the squad carrying an extra pitcher in light of the seven-game series format.