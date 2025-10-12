The Seattle Mariners are set for an ALCS Battle with the Toronto Blue Jays
Coming off one of the most emotional victories in Seattle Mariners history, the team now sets its gaze upon Toronto. The only thing stopping the M's from making it to the World Series for the first time in franchise history now are the Blue Jays. But the AL East Champions aren't going down that easily.
The Jays went 94-68, tied with division-rival the New York Yankees for the league's best record. They gained the AL East flag by virtue of a tiebreaker over the Bronx Bombers. They feature a formidable lineup, led by five-time All-Star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Gausman went 10-11 in 2025, with an ERA of 3.59 and 189 strikeouts. He owns a 2.94 ERA in 12 career regular-season outings against the Mariners. The veteran righty also started Game 1 of the ALDS against the Yankees last week, hurling 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball, gaining the win. So, he knows how important it is to set the tone for a series.
“Any time you’re handed the ball for the most important game up to this point, you’re fired up and ready,” Gausman said. “I’m excited to see what it’s going to be like here. I’m ready to go.”
The Mariners are Riding High on Emotion
After coming through with a stellar September, the Mariners had all they could handle when they faced Detroit in their opening round of postseason play. They were definitely tested, and somehow managed to win both games that Tigers ace Tarik Skubal started in the series. The M's had a storybook finish to their showdown, capping it all off with a 15-inning, walk-off win in the deciding Game 5.
Bryce Miller will take the mound for the Mariners, coming off a 2025 campaign that saw him go 4-6 with a 5.68 ERA in 90.1 innings pitched. He started Game 4 in the ALDS, a 9-3 loss.
The Blue Jays had a 4-2 mark against the Mariners during the regular season, but the two teams' last encounter was back in May. The M's are a totally different-looking ballclub now, and they are riding a wave of emotions right now. That X-factor is immeasurable, and Seattle's skipper reminded his club of that in his post-game victory speech after winning the ALDS.
“We talked about before the game that we were not going to leave the field until we won the ball game, and you guys did it,” Wilson told his players. “What you guys have in here is special. What you guys keep doing is special. It’s powerful. You’ve changed this team, you’ve changed this organization, and you’ve changed that city. Let’s keep going!”