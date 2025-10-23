Mariners Dan Wilson Named AL Manager of the Year
Following a 90-win season, an AL West Division title, and an appearance in the American League Championship Series, Dan Wilson was named as the winner of the league's Manager of the Year Award. In his first full season as Seattle's skipper, he took his 2025 squad further than the franchise has ever traveled in the post season, falling one game short of the Fall Classic.
Wilson, 56, is a bit of a legacy when it comes to the Mariners. He played the majority of his career in Seattle, and was one of the team's leaders throughout the 1990s. In a 14-year major league career, Wilson had a .262 career batting average along with 88 home runs and 519 runs batted in. He was inducted to the team's Hall of Fame in 2012.
In August 2024, Wilson was hired by the Mariners as the team's interim manager after Scott Servais was let go. Wilson quickly established himself as a 'player's manager', while still having the full backing of the President of Baseball Operations, Jerry Dipoto.
One Fatal Decision Drew the Ire of M's Fans
Despite all of his outstanding achievements in year one, several fans have been second-guessing Wilson's ALCS Game 7 decision to put reliever Eduard Bazardo in the game ahead of lights-out closer Andres Munoz. Bazardo would surrender a home run to Blue Jays outfielder George Springer. It was that shot that sealed the series for Toronto.
“As a manager, you have to make decisions,” Wilson said. “And in terms of --- whether it's the Bazardo one --- we have a good process in place. But managers have to wear [your] decisions, one way or the other, and I think that that adds to this sting as well.”
Despite the big loss, Wilson is firmly entrenched in his position, and there is hope that the 2026 season will be even brighter than this most recent one. And if Dan Wilson leads his team to a World Series, then there's a good chance he could grab the Manager of the Year accolades again.