Mariners First Baseman Josh Naylor Displays a Focused, Winning Approach
For Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor, it's all about preparation and execution. A student of the game, the 28-year-old veteran has made a career out of calmly approaching any situation that comes his way. It's one of several qualities that made the Canadian slugger such a great addition to Seattle's squad when they acquired him in July.
Naylor's ability to 'lock in' could prove invaluable now that the postseason is here and virtually every single day is crunch time. He's a leader on the field because he's one of the most focused players in the game. It's a trait that he says he picked up from his father.
“There were times when I was a little kid, and me and my dad would sit on the couch and watch the game and pick little things apart,” Naylor said. “… Once I started playing baseball, I really wanted to just understand it on a different level. I’m still growing, I’m still learning too."
“It’s hard sometimes, but I think if you can pick one thing a game to lock in on and try to understand and try to read a little better, you’ll be ready for the next time the opportunity arises. And then the next time, you pick something else to work on.”
The numbers don't lie when it comes to Seattle's first sacker. Since he joined the Mariners, Naylor hit .299 with nine home runs, 33 RBIs, 32 runs scored, and a perfect 18 stolen bases in 18 attempts. Once again, his studious approach helped him make the transition to his new team.
He's also a true leader, on the field and in the clubhouse. Naylor will often give strategy advice to teammates. But he isn't overbearing, and more times than not... he turns out to be correct. His skipper spoke up recently about how his communication makes everyone around him better.
“His ability to express that, his ability to spread that to his teammates, his ability to communicate with his teammates, all of that plays right into that,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said. “We’ve seen that time and time again throughout this stretch run. That’s going to loom large in the playoffs, when those conversations, those communications are very necessary during a ballgame. He’s the guy that’s willing to step up and do it.”