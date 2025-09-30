Mariners Invite Fans to T-Mobile Park for Scrimmages Ahead of Playoffs
In preparation for the American League playoffs, the West Division champion Seattle Mariners will host a pair of six-inning scrimmages this week. On Wednesday and Thursday, the club will play the short, simulated games, and both days will be open to the public.
General admission tickets are $10, but this isn't a case of a Major League team sponging off their fan base to make a buck. Quite the contrary, as proceeds will go to the Mariners Care Foundation. Tickets for these special events can be purchased at Mariners.com/Scrimmages.
The Seattle Mariners franchise wants the scrimmages to be a fun experience for the fans that mimics games, but with a much more relaxed environment. In that same vein, concessions and other facilities will be available to fans throughout the main concourse.
Having clinched the number two seed in the America League Playoffs, the team received a bye through the Wild Card round. They await the winner of the series between the Cleveland Guardians and the Detroit Tigers. The M's won't play Game 1 of their series until Saturday, so the scrimmages make a lot of sense.
“It’s critical that we do whatever we can to stay in rhythm,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a release from the team. “We want to create the most realistic game conditions possible for these scrimmages and our fans are the most important part of that real-game atmosphere in T-Mobile Park.”
The Mariners Have a Special Bond with Their Fans
This event is both practical from the team's standpoint, and yet still gives back to the community. That's the type of synergy the organization has with it's fan base. They need the people as much as the city needs this team. And a huge part of the M's game revolves around the environment inT-Mobile Park. That's the energy they want to bring to this weeks scrimmages, albeit with the stakes much lower.
“You can go play hard," President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto commented. Every one of our players is gonna play hard. They’re all gonna do their work. None of them is gonna skip a weight room day. That’s just not how this group’s wired."
"But the way you create energy is you create energy with fans, with the buzz, with noise in the ballpark. And I do think that that is gonna be a critical piece of what we do. So I hope that people show out.”