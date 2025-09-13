Mariners Keep Pace in Tight AL West Race as Astros, Rangers Both Win
The Seattle Mariners will remain tied for first place in the American League West for a second straight day after beating the Los Angeles Angels, 2-1, on Friday.
Seattle (80-68) became the fourth team in the American League to reach 80 wins for the season, doing it hours after the Houston Astros accomplished the same feat. The other two AL teams with 80 or more wins is the Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers. The Mariners outlasted the Angels with a Mitch Garver home run in the seventh inning, breaking a 1-1 tie.
The Mariners wrapped up a Friday in which the other two AL West contenders were in action and kept the division race close.
Seattle Mariners’ Updated Playoff Race
The Mariners caught the Astros on Thursday as they won their second straight game in extra innings, this time over the Angels. It was the first time Seattle was tied for the AL West lead since Aug. 12. From that point, the Mariners fell behind by as many as four games on Sept. 3 before Seattle rallied to tie up the division lead. Both are also tied for the final AL Wild Card berth.
Earlier in the day, the Houston Astros beat the Atlanta Braves, 11-3. That kept Houston in a tie for the AL West lead with the Mariners. Texas beat the New York Mets, 8-3, which kept the Rangers two games out of both the AL West lead and the last AL wild card berth.
Seattle has only been to the playoffs five times in franchise history and last reached the postseason in 2022 as a wild card team. The Mariners are still in contention to win the AL West, something it hasn’t done since 2001. Seattle has never won an American League pennant.
AL West Race (after Sept. 12)
Houston Astros: 80-68 (tied for division lead)
Seattle Mariners: 80-68 (tied for division lead)
Texas Rangers: 78-70 (2.0 games behind)
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (14 games): Sept. 13-14, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (14 games): Sept. 13-14, at New York Mets; Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.
AL Wild Card Race
(after Sept. 12)
New York Yankees: 82-65 (3.0 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 81-67 (1.0 games ahead)
Houston Astros: 80-68 (tied for last berth)
Seattle Mariners: 80-68 (tied for last berth)
Texas Rangers: 78-70 (2.0 games behind final berth)