The Mariners Look to Right the Ship in ALCS Game 5 against Toronto
Following the Toronto Blue Jays' convincing 8-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night, the pendulum has clearly swung their way in the American League Championship Series. Seattle started off the best-of-seven set by taking the first two games in Canada, only to have Toronto return the favor back at T-Mobile Park,
With those two wins, the Jays have not only the momentum in their favor, but home-field advantage as well. After once sitting in the catbird's seat, the M's must win at least one more game in the Rogers Centre to capture the franchise's first-ever AL pennant. However, they have to play one more game today, at home, in what has now become a crucial situation for the club.
Bryce Miller will start Game 5 for the Mariners. He went 4-6 with a 5.68 ERA and 74 strikeouts in the regular season. However, he's posted a 1-0 record with a 2.61 ERA in the playoffs. Veteran righthander Kevin Gausman will take to the hill for Toronto after posting an 11-10 mark with a 3.59 ERA and 189 Ks in 2025.
Mariners Fans are Wondering: Where is Woo?
One of the more alarming situations surrounding Seattle has been the prolonged absence of 15-game winner Bryan Woo, who was the ace of the staff in 2025. After missing his final starts in September and being left of the ALDS roster, the Mariners hurler was expected to be back in the rotation for the series with Toronto. Thus far, he has yet to throw a single pitch against the Jays.
With his staff getting batted around the last two games, Seattle manager Dan Wilson implied that Woo could very well come in for long relief in today's game.
"We did use bullpen guys [in the Game 4 blowout], but they were very well rested again," the Seattle skipper said. "So I think that we're still in good shape in terms of our bullpen and also, we have Bryan down there as well, and we'll utilize him when the time is right."
“Getting him in a game will also allow us to just kind of see how he is and where he's at," Wilson said, per Kramer. "That's important, too. We kind of have to wait and see how these games develop and what happens. Again, we're excited to find a spot for him and get him out there.”