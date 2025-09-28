Mariners Playoff Games Could Conflict with the Seattle Seahawks' NFL Schedule
The Seattle Mariners will be returning to the American League playoffs for the first time since 2022 and have captured their first divisional crown since 2001. Everyone in the Emerald City has high hopes for them in the postseason, but their success could shift the schedule of another Seattle squad --- the NFL's Seahawks.
While the two teams don't share the same stadium, both T-Mobile Park and Lumen Field are so close to one another that having two games simultaneously isn't logistically possible. The SODO neighborhood around the buildings can't accommodate two such large fan bases converging at the same time, which was revealed in a weekend report by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.
"The infrastructure of the area surrounding the Mariners' T-Mobile Park and the Seahawks' Lumen Field—which are practically next door to each other, a mere one-tenth of a mile apart—is not designed to support two games played at the same time and would create logistical issues that include a chaotic traffic situation along with overcrowding," Schefter wrote on Saturday.
How the Seahawks Could be Affected
The Seahawks and Mariners will both host games on Sunday, Oct. 5, and possibly again on Monday, Oct. 20, setting up the entire conflict. If the Mariners are scheduled at the same time as the Seahawks, then the football team's kickoff time could be pushed back, according to Schefter.
Seattle city officials have assured local sports fans that the two franchises will be able to shift some timing to accommodate both of their schedules.
"If the two games in Seattle wind up being scheduled for the same time -- a decision that Major League Baseball must first make -- changes to the Seahawks' schedule might have to be made," Schefter noted. "MLB officials are not expected to decide until Friday when the Mariners will start their AL Division Series next Sunday in Seattle."
"But on that same day, the Seahawks are scheduled to host the Buccaneers at 1:05 p.m. local time. If the Mariners also are scheduled to play at the same time, the Seahawks could push back their kickoff anywhere from 90 to 150 minutes, according to Seattle officials."