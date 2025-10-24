Mariners President Jerry DiPoto Says He's Still Agonizing Over Seattle's Elimination
After George Springer launched a legendary blast that helped the Toronto Blue Jays defeat the Mariners for the American League Championship, several different emotions were stirring in Seattle. Some fans applauded the season, while others were angry with Mariners manager Dan Wilson. But one person who may have been hurt the most by the defeat was the team's President of Baseball Operations, Jerry Dipoto.
“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve cried the past few days,” Seattle’s president of baseball operations, Jerry Dipoto said.
Much of the sadness stems from how the conclusion of the ALCS unfolded. In a crucial moment, manager Dan Wilson chose to go with reliever Eduard Bazardo, rather than Andres Muñoz, who had been lights-out in the postseason. Muñoz, who had only pitched in Games 1 and 5, could have been the better option. At least, according to angry M's fans.
Mariners manager Dan Wilson has defended his move, saying it was just one of those occurrences in the game of baseball. However, Springer's shot still has Seattle stinging. The heartbreaking, late-inning loss --- just four outs from the team's first appearance in a World Series --- will be a source of discomfort through the entire offseason.
“As a manager, you have to make decisions,” Wilson said. “And in terms of, whether it's the Bazardo one, we have a good process in place. But managers have to wear [our] decisions, one way or the other, and I think that that adds to this sting as well.”
Dipoto stayed loyal to the Seattle skipper, saying that it's a tough call to make in that situation, and also offered that Bazardo was just as qualified to take the ball in that situation.
"Bazardo had an unbelievable year,” Dipoto said. “He was going better than any reliever that we've had. He had been roughly a machine for three months... The moment never overtook him. To go to Bazardo in that situation, I thought, was justifiable.”
“We could paint it in a million different ways. But you had one of the best pitchers in baseball [Kirby] hand the ball to another of the best pitchers in baseball [Woo], hand it to a guy who has been a pivot star for us for months. And the fact that he gave up a home run is just going to be a piece of history that we're going to have to live with.”
What's Next for Dipoto and the Mariners?
For Dipoto, the steps toward a successful 2026 will begin with MLB free agency, which will begin five days after the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers conclude this year's World Series. The team has some notable decisions to make as three-fourths of their infield is scheduled to be on the open market.
Slugging second baseman Jorge Polanco will test those waters, along with two bag bats acquired around the trade deadline. First baseman Josh Naylor and third baseman Eugenio Suarez will also be free agents, as well. It appears Dipoto may be able to retain two of the three, with Polanco being the most likely to return to the Emerald City next season.