Mariners President Jerry Dipoto Discusses His Tenure with the Team
When Seattle President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto joined the club, the Mariners had been mired in mediocrity. While the team always displayed great talent, their postseason hopes were often dashed. Dipoto was determined to turn that all around. Now, ten years after he took the reins, the M's have captured their first division title in 24 years and are considered by many to win the World Series.
Dipoto, who pitched from 1993-2000 for Cleveland, the New York Mets, and Colorado, had two stints as an executive before joining the Mariners as their General Manager in 2015. He had held down the GM post for the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim prior to arriving in Seattle.
Despite some ups and downs over the past decade, Dipoto remained steafast in his philosophy, even if it meant making moves that weren't always popular. This week, as his team gets set for postseason play on Saturday, the Mariners executive discussed his tenure with the organization, offering some insight into the growing process he went through, right along with the ballclub.
"We’ve learned a ton of lessons over the course of the last four or five seasons, and so many players in that clubhouse have experienced the disappointment that we felt in a number of different seasons,” Dipoto said. “And they didn't let it happen.”
Dipoto has been an Architect for the Franchise
In spite of him downplaying sme of his contributions to the club, he's definitely got the support of the team. They have sensed the type of total product the Team President is trying to achieve, while at the same time, basking in the success it has afforded them.
"He's been here a long time, and he's done a great job putting this thing together,” All-Star catcher Cal Raleigh said of Dipoto. “And just sticking with the process. He wants to win just as bad as any of us in this clubhouse. I give credit to him, going out at the [Trade] Deadline, adding the pieces. "
"That’s what we needed. So, credit to him. He's put together a really solid roster, top to bottom, and it starts with him.”
Even with that ringing endorsement from his MVP candidate, Dipoto acknowledged his mistakes over the years. At the same time,, he feels like Seattle's 2025 success was born from some of his earl errors.
"If I'm being honest, whatever criticism comes my way, it's deserved,” Dipoto stated. “This team, it feels more complete, and if we fall short of our goals for how good we can be, it's not because we didn't have enough talent. It's just because... baseball. But this team has a chance to be the last team standing, and that's pretty exciting, and hopefully we deliver on it.”