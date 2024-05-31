Mariners' Shortstop Leading Baseball in This Important Category
On Thursday, Seattle Mariners' infielders J.P. Crawford and Dylan Moore went viral for the incredible defensive play they made up the middle against the Houston Astros.
While that was absolutely spectacular, Crawford has made a habit of making the routine plays as well, which are incredibly important to a run prevention team like the Mariners.
In fact, when it comes to making routine plays, Crawford is at the top of the charts in 2024.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
J.P. Crawford is the only shortstop in MLB with 0 errors this season (min. 250 innings at SS).
Crawford missed some time earlier this season with an oblique strain and the M's are incredibly happy to have him back in the middle of the infield. Having him there solidifies the defense, helps the pitching staff, and allows the other pieces on the roster to play where they are best served, including Josh Rojas and Dylan Moore.
The defensive growth for Crawford began immediately when he got to Seattle (2019) and culminated in him winning a Gold Glove during the COVID 2020 season. In addition to his defense, Crawford has become a solid offensive player as well. He hit a career-high 19 homers in 2023 and led the American League in walks with 94. He's hitting just .208 this season with three homers, but those numbers should straighten out as he gets more at-bats under his belt.
The Mariners are currently 31-27 and will take on the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. PT.
