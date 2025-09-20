Mariners Shut Out Astros to Reclaim First Place in AL West
The Seattle Mariners defeated their division rivals, the Houston Astros, in a 4-0 victory that moved the M's back into sole possession of first place in the American League West Division standings. With just eight games remaining on their respective schedules, Seattle currently holds a one-game lead.
Mariners starter Bryan Woo had another good outing, tossing five scoreless innings before exiting the game with tightness in his pectoral muscle. Still, his efforts were good enough to pick up the win, which improves his record to 15-7. The righthander now has an ERA of 2.94 and 198 strikeouts in 30 starts this season. He has pitched at least six innings in 27 of his 29 starts prior to Friday's game against Houston.
All of the Mariners' four runs were scored via solo home runs, Julio Rodríguez, Eugenio Suárez, Victor Robles, and Josh Naylor, as the team gave Woo an early comfort zone by scoring right away.
“You always want to strike first, especially on the road,” said Woo. “Especially in good matchups, you want to do anything you can to get the momentum here dug out right away. [Rodríguez] has been unbelievable.”
Outfielder Julio Rodriguez noted that the crowd made sure to let him have it a he rounded the basis in his home run trot.
“If you're on the road and the road team is booing you, it's because you're doing something right,” Rodríguez said. “I just think it's fun. This is a fun place to play. ... They always bring it. And I feel like that's why I like to play in this ballpark, because they always bring the energy.”
Seattle has gone a sensational 12-1 stretch in their last 13 games, and much of that has centered around their powerful offense. During that span, the Mariners led MLB with 27 homers and 89 runs, which averages out to 6.8 runs per game.
“That's what's really cool about this team,” Rodríguez proudly stated. “Because anybody can do damage. Anybody can get it done in any situation, so you don't feel like the pressure is on you to get it done.”
Bryan Woo to be Evaluated
As mentioned, Woo departed the game early due to muscle tightening. He is expected to have an MRI today, but team officials have indicated that they don't believe the pitcher's situation will result in him missing a start.
“I felt great all game, just felt it at the end, and, yeah, just felt it was smart to not try and push it,” Woo said.
Meanwhile, aside from taking over first place, the Mariners have also assumed the number two seed in the AL Playoffs, as Detroit lost to Atlanta. The Mariners passed the Tigers (85-69) for the number-two spot overall in the AL standings, which would receive a bye to the Division Series.
The Mariners (85-69) resume their series in Houston vs. the Astros (84-70) tonight. The expected starters are George Kirby (9-7) for Seattle, while Framber Lopez (12-10) will take the mound for Houston.