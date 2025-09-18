MLB Insider Discusses What it Could Take for the Mariners to Re-Sign Josh Naylor
The Seattle Mariners have been playing great baseball to close out the regular season, and they seem to be a lock to return to the postseason in 2025. But no matter how far they go, win or lose, they will have some big decisions to make this offseason. The team has a few free agents they will have to make decisions about, including first baseman Josh Naylor, who will test the waters this offseason, hoping to get the biggest contract of his MLB career thus far.
The Mariners have expressed interest in re-signing the 28-year-old slugger, and Naylor has indicated that he likes playing in Seattle and is contemplating returning. Since Seattle acquired him on July 24 in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Naylor has hit .266 with eight home runs, six doubles, 26 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases in 44 games played.
Now the only question is how much (and for how long) will his contract be? Some around the MLB have suggested that Naylor may be seeking a deal in the neighborhood of five years at $100 million. In a recent appearance on Seattle Sports' Brock & Salk Show, MLB insider Jeff Passan pointed out that he doesn't believe Naylor will command that much as a corner infielder.
“As somebody who just loves the player and loves the all-around game now – didn’t think I would ever be saying that about Josh Naylor – but loves the lack of strikeouts, the bat-to-ball (skills), the ability to drive in runs, he’s a corner bat without elite power,” Passan stated. “First basemen don’t get paid in free agency. That’s just a reality at this point: first basemen do not get paid. I think Josh Naylor is a better player than Rhys Hoskins, but I don’t think he’s that much better a player than Rhys Hoskins was entering free agency."
So could I see three [years] for $52.5 million? Is that within the realm of possibility? Absolutely. Could I see four [years] for $80 million? Absolutely. But, I don’t think it’s going to take five. I don’t think he gets five.”
Josh Naylor Would Like to Return to the Mariners
While Josh Naylor certainly wants to explore all of his options, he sounds optimistic about remaining a Mariner. He's found a comfort zone in Seattle, and the team has been winning, so that also adds to the appeal of staying in the Emerald City.
“I feel comfortable everywhere, to be honest. But I just really enjoy playing here,” Naylor said. “Coming here as an opponent, I thought it was a super cool stadium. The fans were always electric. And I think you see [the ball] well here, personally.”
His teammates have shown confidence in him, and they have sung his praises in the short time that he's been a Mariner. Team leader Julio Rodriguez commented recently on Naylor's tenure with the team.
“He is a competitor, man, like, he just goes out there to do everything he can to help us win the game,” Rodríguez said, “and that's something that I respect from him a lot. And I'm really happy he's on our side and he's competing for us. He just brings it every day.”