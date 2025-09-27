The Mariners will Try to Bounce Back Against the Dodgers
As the Seattle Mariners look to close out the season strong, they hit a bump in the road in their first game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the final weekend on the schedule. LA took game one of the three-game series, defeating the M's, 3-2, on Friday night.
Game two of this clash will feature Mariners starter Logan Gilbert taking the hill in the 161st game of the year. The Seattle right-hander is 6-6 with a 3.43 ERA. The 28-year-old has racked up 168 strikeouts and 30 walks in 126 innings over 24 starts.
Gilbert will be opposed by Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.30 ERA) who has 103 strikeouts and 42 walks in just 17 starts in 2025. It's been a bit of a down year for the Los Angeles hurler, who missed time earlier in the season with a strained elbow. However, he's a former All-Star ans remains one of the Dodgers' most valued starters.
Logan Gilbert has a record of 0-2 with an ERA of 10.24 and 13 strikeouts in 2 appearances against the Dodgers in his career. On the flip side, Tyler Glasnow has allowed three runs on seven hits and 11 strikeouts in 5.2 innings in his last five games versus the Mariners.
The Mariners have begun to Capture the Nation's Attention
The Mariners have been MLB's hottest team in September, even knocking perennial division winners, the Houston Astros, all the way out of the postseason. In the process, they picked their first division crown in 24 years.
Seattle (90-70) is locked in as the second overall seed in the American Playoffs and the owners of a first-round bye. Their opponents, the Dodgers (91-69), have already captured the National League West title and are also preparing their rotation and roster for the playoffs. The two teams will meet tonight and tomorrow... and they could very well meet up again, with the World Series on the line.