MLB Analyst Speculates on Potential Reunion Between Seattle Mariners, Eugenio Suarez
The Seattle Mariners are in the middle of a skid that has the potential to get significantly worse.
The Mariners are 33-34, have been swept twice in their last three series and are four games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West as of Thursday. This has led to reports that Seattle will be one of the most aggressive teams at the trade deadline. One MLB insider recently highlighted the sense in a reunion between the Mariners and a former All-Star third baseman.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden published an article focused on rumors and observations a month-and-a-half out of trade deadline. In the article, Bowden said Seattle's focus seems to be pointed to a middle-of-the-order bat and a corner infielder. He pointed out two players from the Arizona Diamondbacks — third baseman Eugenio Suarez and first baseman Josh Naylor — as targets that make sense for the Mariners:
The Mariners appear to be focused on acquiring a middle-of-the-order bat, either a first baseman or third baseman, and have one of the deepest farm systems in baseball from which to trade. They match up perfectly with the Diamondbacks for either Naylor or a reunion with Suárez.
Suarez played with Seattle from 2022-23. In 312 games with the Mariners, he scored 144 runs and hit 53 doubles, two triples and 53 home runs with 183 RBIs. He slashed .234/.327/.423 with a .751 OPS. Seattle traded Suarez to the Diamondbacks on Nov. 22, 2023, in return for right-handed reliever Carlos Vargas and catcher Seby Zavala.
This season, Suarez has scored 41 runs and has hit 13 doubles and 19 homers with 52 RBIs in 68 games as of Thursday. He's slashed .233/.305/.514 with an .819 OPS.
The Mariners were rumored to have interest in Naylor during the offseason, but the Cleveland Guardians dealt him to Arizona.
Naylor has scored 33 runs in 66 games as of Thursday and has hit 16 doubles, a triple and eight homers with 45 RBIs. He's slashed .302/.357/.468 with an .825 OPS.
Bowden also mentioned Seattle president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto as a front-office executive under the most pressure at this year's trade deadline. If Dipoto and the Mariners front office pull off a trade for one of those players (or both) and it leads to a playoff berth, it could buy the front office more good will.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
HERE'S WHEN MARINERS SLUGGER LUKE RALEY WILL BEGIN REHAB ASSIGNMENT: The Mariners first baseman/outfielder is set to begin his stint with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. CLICK HERE
TAKEAWAYS FROM MARINERS GETTING SWEPT BY DIAMONDBACKS: The Mariners were swept for the second time in the last week and finished out a road trip with a 1-5 record. CLICK HERE
MARINERS GM JUSTIN HOLLANDER DISCUSSES TEAM'S RECENT STRUGGLES: One of the Mariners top executives offered his opinion on the club's skid in an interview with MLB Radio. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.