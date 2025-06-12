Seattle Mariners GM Justin Hollander Comments on Team's Recent Struggles
The Seattle Mariners are in the middle of a slump right now that has been a struggle to break out of. The Mariners have a 33-34 record on the season and trailed the Houston Astros by 3.5 games in the American League West after the former's loss against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Seattle is 6-15 in its last 21 games and has dropped three consecutive series.
Mariners manager Justin Hollander went on MLB Radio on June 9 and spoke about the team's struggles.
"Our team is trying to find ways to make it work. And it seems like if one group steps up in a given night, the other group unfortunately is not able to hold up their end of the bargain. And right now it just feels like there's just not enough contribution from all sides of the ball right now, and that happens. ... The things that we have sort of built our foundation of our starting rotation around just haven't been as consistent this year. That's not to say there haven't that there haven't been really good things."
The M's were swept by the Diamondbacks in three games after Hollander's interview.
The Mariners are trying to find ways to snap their skid. Some insiders have speculated Seattle could be aggressive at the trade deadline. The club will also get a boost when injured players such as ace Logan Gilbert and first baseman/outfielder Luke Raley make their respective returns.
But Gilbert is likely at several days from returning and Raley is several weeks away from being activated. The trade deadline is also over a month and a half away. Seattle's season could get worse before it gets better, which adds more pressure for the Mariners to right the ship.
