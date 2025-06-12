What Went Wrong For Seattle Mariners in Series Loss to Arizona Diamondbacks?
The Seattle Mariners woes continued in their latest series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Mariners were swept for the second time in three series and suffered their third consecutive series loss. They also fell under .500 (33-34) for the first time since April 15.
Seattle had several opportunities to pull out wins or make the games more competitive, but failed to get timely hits when it needed them.
Here's more takeaways from the Mariners series loss to the Diamondbacks:
Seattle fails to bring runners home
The big killer for Seattle was not getting hits where they needed them. In the first two games of the series, the Mariners didn't score until the sixth inning or later and trailed by four runs before their first score in each game. In Game 3, Seattle scored a run in the first inning and another in the fifth.
Getting hits wasn't the problem. The M's and Arizona both had 32 hits in the series. The Diamondbacks outscored the Mariners 23-9.
Seattle hit .122 (5-for-41) with runners in scoring position and stranded 28.
The Mariners have generated the traffic needed to win ball games, they've gotten contributions from the bottom half of the order and have hit the ball hard. The issue is those hits haven't been in run-scoring situations. If that issue persists, Seattle will likely have to seriously consider re-ordering and tinkering with the lineup, or look for a hitter in the trade market capable of consistently moving runners over and getting them in.
Starting rotation not out of the woods
The Mariners pitching staff looked to finally the corner in their last homestand. But the series against Arizona proved the unit still needs to find a level of consistency.
Bryce Miller landed on the injured list again on Tuesday with right elbow inflammation and will be out at least 4-6 weeks.
The starters for the series (Emerson Hancock, Logan Evans, Bryan Woo) allowed combined 11 runs in 16 innings pitched. Evans allowed four runs Tuesday and Woo allowed five Wednesday. Woo has allowed at least three earned runs in his last three starts and at least four in his last two.
Seattle is expected to get Logan Gilbert back in the rotation soon, but it's unwise to assume the rotation's consistency issues wil suddenly be solved with the ace in the fold.
The Mariners could ride out the storm or look to the trade deadline to add a consistent (and healthy) starter.
Up next
Seattle will return home for a six-game homestand, which begins against the Cleveland Guardians at 7:10 p.m. PT on Friday at T-Mobile Park.
