Here's When Seattle Mariners Slugger Luke Raley Will Begin Rehab Assignment
One of the Seattle Mariners more valuable contributors is nearing a return to the team.
First baseman/outfielder Luke Raley is set to begin his rehab assignment for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers in a game against the Sacramento River Cats at 7:05 p.m. PT on Thursday.
Raley was placed on the injured list on April 30 (retroactive to April 28) with a right oblique strain. He suffered the injury while taking a swing in batting practice before a game against the Los Angeles Angels on April 29.
Raley entered the season as Seattle's starting first baseman. He move to the outfield, where he's played the majority of his five year career, after Victor Robles suffered left shoulder fracture on April 6.
Raley played 24 games before landing on the injured list. He scored 10 runs and hit two doubles and two home runs with eight RBIs. He slashed .206/.345/.324 with a .669 OPS.
Raley reached several career highs with the Mariners in 2024. He played a career-high 137 games and scored 58 runs. He hit 19 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs with 58 RBIs and had a slash line of .243/.320/.463 with a .783 OPS. His homers and RBIs were also single-season career-highs.
Raley was starting to heat up before he suffered his oblique strain. In his last seven games, he slashed .316/.481/.368 with an .849 OPS and an RBI.
Raley will have the time in Triple-A to get his timing back and build up to full strength. When he returns to the major league club, his power and ability to start at first or the outfield will be a a big boost to the lineup.
