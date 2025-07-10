Seattle Mariners Reliever Collin Snider Impressing in Injury Rehab Outings
One of the Seattle Mariners key relievers from 2024 seems to be nearing a return.
Right-hander Collin Snider has been on the injured list since June 4 due to a right flexor strain, and has been making progress, recently making his first pair of rehab appearances with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.
Entering Thursday, Snider has made two appearances for Tacoma: one on June 5 and one on June 8. He's struck out two batters and allowed three hits, no runs and no walks in two innings pitched. He's thrown 25 pitches across his two outings.
Snider has posted a 5.47 ERA this season in the majors and has fanned 24 batters in 26.1 innings pitched across 24 appearances.
Snider's struggles come just one year after a career-best season in his first year with Seattle.
The Mariners claimed Snider off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Feb. 6, 2024. He was waived by the Kansas City Royals and claimed by the Diamdonbacks the same offseason before Seattle brought him in the organization.
In 2024, Snider had a 1.94 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 41.2 innings pitched across 42 appearances. Snider pitched two years in the majors for the Royals before joining the Mariners. His career low with Kansas City was a 4.87 ERA in 20 outings in 2023.
In 2024, Snider cut down his arsenal from six to four pitches, according to Baseball Savant. Three of his four pitches, the four-seam fastball, sweeper and cutter, had a whiff rate of 29.9% or better.
If Snider can regain his 2024 form, he could be a crucial high-leverage arm for Seattle in the second half of this season.
