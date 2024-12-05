MLB Insider Re-Iterates Seattle Mariners Interest in Free Agent Hyeseong Kim
Korean infielder Hyeseong Kim was posted on Wednesday, meaning that MLB teams have 30 days to negotiate with him and try to sign him to a contract.
The Seattle Mariners have a massive need at second base in the wake of letting Jorge Polanco go this offseason and they have been linked to Kim since it was reported that he wanted to come to the United States.
We've heard conflicting reports on how the Mariners will handle the second base question: We've heard that they will probably attack third base on the outside and feel content with a combination of Ryan Bliss and Dylan Moore at second. We also just heard that they've talked with the Chicago Cubs about a trade for Nico Hoerner, meaning they'd be willing to look on the outside.
Speaking on MLB Network on Wednesday, MLB.com Insider Mark Feinsand indicated that he keeps hearing about the M's in relation to Kim, citing the M's desire to change their offensive profile in 2025.
Just 25 years old, he brings a contact and speed profile that the M's can drastically use. After leading the league in strikeouts in 2024, the M's need to do a better job at simply putting the ball in play. He's also said to be an excellent defender.
Still just 25 (26 in January), he’s coming off a strong season in which he slashed .326/.383/.458 with career-best marks in home runs (11) and strikeout rate (10.9%).
That note came from MLBTradeRumors, who predicted him to sign a three-year deal worth $24 million. Even with a shockingly low amount of money to spend this offseason, the M's could afford a deal worth $8 million per year.
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.