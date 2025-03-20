MLB Network Host Makes Interesting Observation on Seattle Mariners' Dan Wilson
There's been an air of optimism surrounding the Seattle Mariners in spring training.
The Mariners didn't sign a marquee free agent available this offseason, which caused the approach to be criticized by fans, media and former players. But current players are emphatic that this roster has what it takes to return to the playoffs.
Part of that is because Seattle has bought into the messaging from manager Dan Wilson.
Wilson and hitting coach (now senior director of hitting strategy) Edgar Martinez led the team for the last 34 games of the 2024 season after nine-year manager Scott Servais was fired on Aug. 22.
The Mariners went 21-13 in that stretch under Wilson and Martinez. And several players on the team have publicly supported the duo and new hitting coach Kevin Seitzer.
Seattle's lineup was top 10 in several offensive categories under Wilson and Martinez. And one MLB Network host had a unique observation that might explain why the Mariners players adapted so quickly to Wilson being the manager.
Greg Amsinger joined the Bob & Wyman show on Seattle Sports 710 on Tuesday and had the following comments, which were excerpted in an article written by Brent Stecker for Seattle Sports:
“You know what Dan Wilson is? He’s a Mariner,” Amsinger said. “And for the Mariner players, they find a sense of security in that. He’s ‘one of us,’ right? ... No matter how long Scott Servais managed the Seattle Mariners, he was Jerry’s guy. And it’s hard for players to believe that Scott always has their back, or any manager with a very intimate relationship like that, where they are boys and they’ve been together for a while and that’s his guy."
Amsinger went on to say that he believes Servais is a good manager. But not a "player's manager" like Wilson. At least for Seattle.
Whether it's because the team won under Wilson last season, the specific messaging, Amsinger's observation or some combination of the three, the roster believes in its skipper and itself. Time will tell if that belief is enough.
