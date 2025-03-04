MLB Network Insider Hypes Up Seattle Mariners Prospect on Social Media in Eye-Raising Post
The Seattle Mariners have several top prospects in spring training camp this year including infielders Colt Emerson and Cole Young, as well as outfielder Lazaro Montes, and each of them is garnering significant attention.
However, one name that is also generating buzz is third baseman Ben Williamson. A solid defender, Williamson has gotten several innings at third base this spring, in part because of the slow return to play of infielder Jorge Polanco. Polanco is coming off left knee surgery early in the offseason.
Williamson has a solid glove and has received praise for his willingness to attack the baseball defensively, and the praise became more pronounced on Tuesday when Jon Morosi of MLB Network put the following out on "X:"
3B Ben Williamson has impressed in @Mariners camp this spring -- a welcome sign for an organization that has been looking for an offensive boost.
This season, the 24-year-old could become the first @WMTribe alum in the majors since Brendan Harris in 2013.
@MLBPipeline
No one doubts that Williamson's glove is solid, but the part about Williamson providing an offensive boost is certainly suspect. The 24-year-old is a solid .281 hitter in the minor leagues, but he's never played above Double-A. Furthermore, he has just four professional home runs and 70 professional RBIs. His slugging percentage in the minors is sub-.400, so the idea that he's a better offensive option than Polanco or Donovan Solano, who won a Silver Slugger in his career, is certainly brow-furrowing.
That said, Williamson could still make his debut this season, but it will likely be his defense that makes an impact first.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," where he talks about his worry for Luis Castillo this season, Jorge Polanco making his first spring appearance and the M's getting two early-season games on Apple TV. Furthermore, Joe Doyle of OverSlot joins to talk about the M's having the No. 3 pick in the draft, the culture of amateur baseball and some M's nostalgia. CLICK HERE:
THE FIRST CUT IS THE DEEPEST: The M's made their first spring training roster cults, while also releasing a minor league veteran. CLICK HERE:
JULIO's MINDSET: In a recent interview with the MLB Network, Julio Rodriguez spoke about his hitting philosophy under hitting coaches Edgar Martinez and Kevin Seitzer. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.