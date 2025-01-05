MLBTradeRumors Discusses Potential Third Base Solutions For Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners are looking to bounce back in 2025 after a disappointing season that saw them miss out on the postseason for the 22nd time in 23 years.
The Mariners will start next season in a different place than 2024. Dan Wilson will be coming off his first full offseason as manager and Edgar Martinez, as the Senior Director of Hitting Strategy, will be overseeing the hitting program with new hitting coach Kevin Seitzer.
The question is what players will make up the Seattle infield when Opening Day rolls around on March 27.
The Mariners entered the offseason with needs at second and third base and were also hoping for a first baseman to pair with Luke Raley. So far, Seattle hasn't addressed any of those holes in its roster.
The Mariners still have options to pursue if they don't feel comfortable going with the players currently on the team. And popular website MLB Trade Rumors went over some possible avenues Seattle could explore.
The article, written by Nick Deeds, went over free agents and possible trade targets at third base and there were some names included that the club has been tied to over the course of the offseason.
The free-agents deeds mentioned were: Ha-Seong Kim, Paul DeJong, Yoan Moncada and Jose Iglesias.
For trade targets, players mentioned were Alec Bohm, Willi Castro and Brett Baty.
Per a report from Francys Romero back in early November, Seattle showed "interest" in Moncada, who's coming off several injury-plagued and unproductive seasons. The Mariners also held preliminary trade talks with the Philadelphia Phillies about Bohm, but the discussions fell apart in the exploratory stages after the Phillies asked for George Kirby or Logan Gilbert in return.
There's drawbacks to every player included in both lists. But the free agents would theoretically be cheap. Trade targets, sans Bohm, likely wouldn't take huge trade packages to acquire.
Seattle has missed out on players like Hye-seong Kim, Carlos Santana, Paul Goldschmidt, Josh Naylor and Christian Walker in the offseason. Barring a trade to clear up salary, third baseman Alex Bregman and first baseman Pete Alonso are out of the Mariners' price range.
There's a little over a month until pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training. And although the Seattle isn't likely to sign one of the top-tier free agents, there might be more players the Mariners could chase than fans realize.
