Former Mariners Star Robinson Cano Provides Game-Winning Run in Caribbean Series Final
Congratulations are in order for Team Dominican Republic, which just won the Caribbean Series title by beating Mexico on Friday night.
The DR won the game 1-0 thanks to some superb pitching, great defense and a run-scoring effort at the plate from former Seattle Mariners star Robinson Cano.
Cano provided the only run of the ballgame when he hit into a bases-loaded, no-out double play in the third inning. It's certainly not the most flashy way that Cano has ever brought in a run, but it worked.
Cano wasn't the only former Mariners player to win a title with the Dominican Republic: Former 1B/OF Jose Marmalejos was on the team, as were former pitchers Phillips Valdez and Alex Colome.
Cano made three All-Star Game appearances and hit .296 with 107 homers in five seasons with the Mariners (2014-2018). He had a 10-year deal with Seattle, but the Mariners traded him after the 2018 season to the New York Mets for a deal centered around prospect Jarred Kelenic.
The M's haven't been able to find any answers at second base since he left, cycling through Adam Frazier, Kolten Wong, Jose Caballero and Jorge Polanco in an attempt to try. They still don't have an answer at the position for 2025, with Dylan Moore, Ryan Bliss and Leo Rivas all vying for time.
While Cano was excellent, it wasn't all great for him in Seattle. He was suspended during the 2018 season for PED use and only played 80 games. The Mariners won 89 games that year and just narrowly missed the playoffs.
Cano is better known internationally for his tenure with the New York Yankees, which saw him play alongside Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter. He won a World Series with New York in 2009. He has said he's going to play professionally in Mexico again this summer.
He was the MVP of the Mexican League
