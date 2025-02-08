Los Angeles Dodgers INF Says He Expects Team to Break 2001 Seattle Mariners Wins Record
Back in 2001, the Seattle Mariners went a blistering 116-46 during the regular season. The team, led by Ichiro, Bret Boone, Alex Rodriguez, Freddy Garcia, Jamie Moyer and others, dominated the league before falling to the New York Yankees in the ALCS.
Despite not winning the World Series, the M's left their mark on the baseball history books. The 116 wins are still an American League record, and they are tied with the 1906 Chicago Cubs for the most wins ever in a baseball season (it should be noted that the Cubs actually went 116-36-3, playing fewer games than the Mariners).
Well, speaking recently on the "Chris Rose Rotation" show, Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas says he expects the Dodgers to break the M's record this season.
On paper, the Dodgers would certainly seem to be a threat to the M's record. Los Angeles won 98 games in 2024 and captured the World Series title, but they appear even stronger this year.
First off, the team will return injured pitchers Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow, Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin to the fold. Then, the Dodgers went out and spent lavishly in free agency, bringing in Tanner Scott, Kirby Yates and Blake Snell.
They also re-signed Teoscar Hernandez and brought in Japanese flamethrower Roki Sasaki, who will join the starting rotation as well.
The one thing that could give the Dodgers pause in their historic quest is the division they play in. The National League West is set to be very strong this season, with the Padres, Diamondbacks and Giants all having good rosters and/or making big moves this offseason.
The Dodgers will play each of those teams 13 times this year.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
TO THE RIVALS: Ben Gamel, who spent parts of three seasons with the M's, has signed a major league deal with the Houston Astros. CLICK HERE:
SECOND BASE SITUATION: Speaking this week on Seattle Sports 710, general manager Justin Hollander spoke about how the team plans to handle second base this season. CLICK HERE:
READY TO GO: Bryce Miller is already hitting 95 MPH in his bullpen sessions and he looks ready to go as the team readies for Peoria. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.