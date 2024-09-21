Multi-Time Cy Young Winner Scratched For Game Against Seattle Mariners
Every single game for the Seattle Mariners at this point is a must-win and they played like it during a game against the Texas Rangers on Thursday.
The Mariners beat the Rangers 8-2. Seattle didn't gain much ground in the playoff race. It made up one game on the Detroit Tigers, who are one of the two teams ahead of the Mariners in the American League Wild Card race. But the Houston Astros (AL West) and Minnesota Twins (AL Wild Card) both maintained their respective 5.0 and 2.0 game leads over Seattle.
But there's a lot that can happen in the remaining eight games of the season that can help the Mariners make their second postseason in three years.
So it's a good thing that Seattle won't have to go against a three-time Cy Young award winner on Saturday.
The Rangers scratched scheduled starter Max Scherzer from the lineup according to a tweet from the Seattle Times' Adam Jude.
There was no word at the time of the report as to why Scherzer was pulled from his start. Saturday would have been Scherzer's second start since coming off the injured list. on Sept. 14 (also against the Mariners). Scherzer was on the shelf since July 30 with "right shoulder fatigue."
Scherzer pitched 4.0 innings in his last outing against Seattle and allowed two earned runs off five hits while striking out two batters and walking another pair.
Dane Dunning will get the start in place of Scherzer. It will be his first appearance since a bullpen outing on Aug. 30 against Oakland. He last started a game on Aug. 19 and allowed three earned runs off five hits in four innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Although injuries are never an ideal scenario, the Mariners seemed to have lucked out with the late scratch and will look to take advantage of the late-change.
Seattle had 10 hits in their win against Texas on Friday.
