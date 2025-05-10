National Insider Says 2025 Team is Seattle Mariners Best Chance For World Series
Entering play on Saturday, the Seattle Mariners are 22-15 and in first place in the American League West, leading the division by three games. Though they lost on Saturday night, Seattle is on a great stretch of play, having won nine consecutive series for the first time since 2001.
And speaking on our Refuse to Lose podcast, national baseball insider Rob Bradford of the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast said he believes these M's are the best chance that the city of Seattle has had to produce a winner in years.
Is this Mariners team the best chance that the city of Seattle has had for a World Series winner in a long, long time, or at least an American League championship? And I would make that case. I would absolutely make that case, particularly if you are able to get that big other bit of certainty at the trade deadline or whatever it is.
The Mariners haven't been to the American League Championship Series since the 2001 season and they are the only franchise to have never made the World Series.
You can listen to the full interview with Bradford in the player below:
The Mariners will be back in action on Saturday night when they host the Blue Jays for game two of a three-game set. Rookie Logan Evans will make his third career start while the Jays send Bowden Francis to the mound.
Evans took the loss his last time out against the Rangers and is now 1-1 with a 7.20 ERA. Francis is 2-5 with a 5.66 ERA.
