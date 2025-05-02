New Report Shows Impact of Torpedo Bat Usage For Cal Raleigh of Seattle Mariners
Through 30 games, Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has been among the most productive hitters in baseball. He's got 10 home runs entering play on Friday, which is tied for the league-lead. This comes on the heels of him hitting a career-high 34 last season.
The 28-year-old signed a six-year contract prior to the season and is certainly justifying the $105 million investment in the early going. He's got 18 RBIs and four stolen bases as well.
Raleigh has also become part of the "torpedo bat" craze, using the bat from the left side since April 11. In that series against the Texas Rangers, Raleigh homered in all three games. He followed up that performance with three more homers against the Cincinnati Reds, making it six homers in six games.
Dimers.com, a data-driven sports gambling tool, shared data exclusively with Mariners on SI about the impact of the torpedo bat on Raleigh's performance (from prior to April 30th's game).
Season
HR Total
Barrel %
HardHit %
Sweet Spot
Exit Velo
2025
10 (58 pace)
23.30 %
52.10%
37.00 %
93.1 mph
2024
34
15.40 %
48.10 %
35.60 %
91.0
2023
30
12.60 %
41.00 &
36.50 %
89.5
Now, it's still early and Raleigh's sample size is small, but he's clearly hitting the ball harder, more often in 2025. Some of that could be attributed to the bat, and some could be attributed to him just getting stronger physically. Also, a different approach with hitting coach Kevin Seitzer and Edgar Martinez could be leading to increased results.
We'll also have to see if Raleigh begins using the bat from the right side.
The Mariners enter play at 18-12 overall and in first place in the American League West. They'll play the Texas Rangers at 5:05 p.m. PT.
