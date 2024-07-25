Mariners Legend Offers Suggestion on "X" For How to Help Team's Offensive Woes
Seattle Mariners legend Mike Cameron has an out-of-the-box suggestion on how to fix the club's current offensive woes.
"Cammy" posted about the idea on social media:
It may be time to get that good white large sage stick and smudge the whole block in the Northwest .. the energy needs shifting ..
Now, the Mariners already tried burning sage this season and it didn't work, but hey, why not go round two? It's been that bad for the Mariners, who have lost eight of nine to fall to 1.0 game back in the American League West.
They've just scored just three runs in their last three games and have scored one run or less in five of six games since the All-Star break. And now that JP Crawford and Julio Rodriguez are on the injured list, it's tough to see a way out of this funk for the M's.
The last gasp may be that the M's have a weekend series with the Chicago White Sox ahead of them and Chicago is the worst team in baseball. Furthermore, the Astros play the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are among the best in baseball, so there's a chance to turn the standings around this weekend.
Cameron spent four years with the M's, helping the team get to the playoffs twice. He also made the All-Star Game in 2001. He won two Gold Gloves with the M's over those four years and hit 25 homers in both 2001 and 2002.
In addition to the Mariners, he also played with the Chicago White Sox, Reds, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Boston Red Sox and Florida Marlins over his 17-year career.
He won three Gold Gloves in total, stole 297 bases and was a .249 career hitter.
