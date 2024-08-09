New Seattle Mariners Star Gets Massive Photo Outside T-Mobile Park
The Seattle Mariners organization is now all-in on Randy Arozarena as the new left fielder has a giant picture out in front of T-Mobile Park.
The popular "X" account @CirclingSports posted about this on Thursday before the M's beat the Tigers, 4-3.
This seems like a solid decision for the organization and the ballpark as Arozarena is a likable player that will quickly become a fan-favorite. Furthermore, he's under contract for two more seasons, so he is expected to be here for a while.
There's no word yet on who, if anyone, Arozarena replaced on the wall, but the Mariners did just replace a Ty France photograph at the ballpark with one of Luke Raley.
Arozarena was acquired in a trade deadline deal with the Tampa Bay Rays. It was one of the more impactful moves of the entire deadline, and coupled wiht the M's also bringing in Yimi Garcia and Justin Turner.
The 29-year-old is hitting .240 over his last seven games with Seattle but has posted a .387 on-base percentage. Though he hasn't homered in the last week, he's had multiple base hits that helped set the stage for M's runs or rallies.
The Mariners will be back in action on Friday night when they take on the New York Mets at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. PT as youngster Bryce Miller pitches against veteran Jose Quintana. This will be a three-game set that ultimately culminates in the M's hosting 'Sunday Night Baseball' on ESPN for the first time since 2004.
