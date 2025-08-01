Newest Baseball Hall of Famer Just Got Company in Seattle Mariners History Books
On Sunday, Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y.
On Wednesday, current M's star Julio Rodriguez joined him in some team history, at least for the time being.
Rodriguez hit his 19th home run of the season in a 5-4 loss against the Athletics in West Sacramento, and that blast was the 99th of his career, tying Ichiro on the team's all-time home run list.
Rodriguez, 24, is hitting .253 this season with 19 homers and 56 RBIs. He's also stolen 20 bases and is just one home run shy of becoming the second member of the Mariners to join the 20/20 club (Randy Arozarena). A four-year veteran, Rodriguez is already a three-time All-Star and a two-time Silver Slugger.
He also plays excellent defense and could factor into the conversation for a Gold Glove in center field. He has a good relationship with Ichiro and the two are often seen playing catch before games at T-Mobile Park. In fact, this past weekend in Cooperstown, Ichiro referenced that Rodriguez still asks for his help and advice on certain aspects of outfield play.
Ichiro was a professional for 28 seasons between his time in Japan and the United States. He played for the Mariners, Yankees and Miami Marlins, earning more than 4,300 combined professional hits. He was a 10-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glover. He also won two batting titles and three Silver Slugger Awards. He is one of three members of the Mariners to make the Hall of Fame, joining Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez.
The Mariners are 58-52 and will take on the Texas Rangers on Friday at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Friday, recapping the trade deadline, giving credit to Jerry Dipoto for his work at the deadline and he discusses which Mariners are now under pressure over the last two months. CLICK HERE:
MAKING ROOM: The Mariners acquired Caleb Ferguson from the Pirates and moved on from a previously valuable reliever to get the deal done. CLICK HERE:
EPIC HISTORY: Randy Arozarena is doing things at the plate rarely seen by an M's player, and he's also doing things hardly ever seen by a Cuban-born player. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.