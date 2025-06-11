Inside The Mariners

No, The Seattle Mariners Have Not Been Irresponsible with Bryce Miller's Injury

Miller is on the shelf for a second time this year with right elbow inflammation, and many fans are wondering what the team is doing. However, we've seen the Mariners be plenty conservative with injuries, and they haven't been irresponsible here.

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller (50) throws against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park on May 31.
The Seattle Mariners announced on Tuesday that starting pitcher Bryce Miller is going on the injured list for the second time in a month with right elbow inflammation.

Miller has a bone spur in his elbow and has reported feeling uncomfortable all season long. He's also struggled to the tune of 2-5 record and a 5.73 ERA.

Miller previously had a cortisone shot in his elbow, and now he's had a PRP injection. He will be shut down for two weeks and could return in 4-6 if things go well, but that's unknown at this time.

Multiple Mariners fans on social media are perplexed by the team's handling of Miller's situation.

I'll be honest, I don't think the team has handled Miller's situation wrong, and I addressed that further on the most recent "Refuse to Lose" podcast:

And ​I ​think ​they ​thought ​that ​​they ​were ​doing ​what ​was ​appropriate ​in ​this ​situation. ​They ​shut ​George ​Kirby ​down ​for ​nearly ​three ​months, ​okay? ​George ​Kirby ​was ​out ​far ​longer ​than ​any ​of ​us ​thought ​he ​would ​be ​with ​shoulder ​inflammation, ​okay? ​They ​did ​what ​they ​could ​to ​keep ​George ​Kirby ​healthy, ​and ​then ​I ​think ​they ​went ​above ​and ​beyond ​in ​trying ​to ​keep ​him ​healthy. ​They ​took ​Logan ​Gilbert ​out at ​the ​first ​sign ​of ​discomfort ​in ​that ​game ​against ​Miami. ​They're ​giving ​him ​an ​extra ​rehab ​start. ​I ​think ​they've ​been ​fairly ​conservative ​with ​Logan ​Gilbert. ​​They ​won't ​pitch ​Andres ​Munoz ​two ​innings ​in ​a ​row, ​nearly ​at ​every ​turn. ​​They ​won't ​overuse ​Matt ​Brash. ​They ​won't ​overuse ​Gabe ​Speier. ​​You ​know, ​you ​look ​at ​the ​position ​player ​side, ​how ​conservative ​have ​they ​been ​with ​Jorge ​Polanco ​throughout ​his ​issues ​this ​season?

At the end of the day, Bryce Miller may need surgery and the team's handling may be proven wrong, but that doesn't mean it was irresponsible. You can still have a "bad" result and a good process. And don't forget this: Bryce Miller ultimately has a say in his own care as well. He may want to exercise every possible alternative before surgery.

You can listen to the full podcast in the player below:

The Mariners will play the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 12:40 p.m. PT.

