No, The Seattle Mariners Have Not Been Irresponsible with Bryce Miller's Injury
The Seattle Mariners announced on Tuesday that starting pitcher Bryce Miller is going on the injured list for the second time in a month with right elbow inflammation.
Miller has a bone spur in his elbow and has reported feeling uncomfortable all season long. He's also struggled to the tune of 2-5 record and a 5.73 ERA.
Miller previously had a cortisone shot in his elbow, and now he's had a PRP injection. He will be shut down for two weeks and could return in 4-6 if things go well, but that's unknown at this time.
Multiple Mariners fans on social media are perplexed by the team's handling of Miller's situation.
I'll be honest, I don't think the team has handled Miller's situation wrong, and I addressed that further on the most recent "Refuse to Lose" podcast:
And I think they thought that they were doing what was appropriate in this situation. They shut George Kirby down for nearly three months, okay? George Kirby was out far longer than any of us thought he would be with shoulder inflammation, okay? They did what they could to keep George Kirby healthy, and then I think they went above and beyond in trying to keep him healthy. They took Logan Gilbert out at the first sign of discomfort in that game against Miami. They're giving him an extra rehab start. I think they've been fairly conservative with Logan Gilbert. They won't pitch Andres Munoz two innings in a row, nearly at every turn. They won't overuse Matt Brash. They won't overuse Gabe Speier. You know, you look at the position player side, how conservative have they been with Jorge Polanco throughout his issues this season?
At the end of the day, Bryce Miller may need surgery and the team's handling may be proven wrong, but that doesn't mean it was irresponsible. You can still have a "bad" result and a good process. And don't forget this: Bryce Miller ultimately has a say in his own care as well. He may want to exercise every possible alternative before surgery.
You can listen to the full podcast in the player below:
The Mariners will play the Diamondbacks on Wednesday at 12:40 p.m. PT.
