Timeline Revealed For Injured Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Bryce Miller
The Seattle Mariners' injury concerns to their starting rotation continued Tuesday. Bryce Miller, who has dealt with right elbow discomfort and inflammation the entire season was placed on the injured list for the second time Tuesday (retroactive to June 7).
Miller was placed on the injured list from May 14 (retroactive to May 12) with the same injury and wasn't activated until May 31. He made two starts after his first activation before landing on the shelf again.
Miller's inflammation has been in part to a bone spur, which would keep him out for the rest of the season if operated on. Miller received a cortisone shot before he was on the injured list for the first time.
According to a report on "X" from Seattle Times reporter Tim Booth, Seattle will have Miller receive a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection from Dr. Keith Meister, who has operated on several Mariners pitchers.
The third-year pitcher will be shut down from throwing for two weeks and could be activated in 4-6 weeks if "all goes well," according to Booth's post.
Miller has posted a 5.73 ERA this season with 39 strikeouts in 48.2 innings pitched across 10 starts. He hasn't pitched through six innings this season. He was one of the most pitchers in the American League during the second half of 2024. He had a 1.89 ERA with 73 strikeouts in 71.1 innings across 12 starts after the All-Star break last season.
In Miller's stead, rookie pitcher Logan Evans will return to the starting rotation. Evans is set to start in Seattle's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at 6:40 p.m. PT at Chase Field.
