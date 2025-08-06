Oft-Injured Seattle Mariners Reliever Could Factor into Team's Bullpen Plans Rest of Way
Gregory Santos, who has frustratingly missed most of the last two Seattle Mariners seasons, could factor into the team's bullpen down the stretch as they push for a playoff spot.
According to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, Santos, who has been sidelined most of the season with knee surgery, has been cleared for game activity. However, the team will have to slowly build him up after he had to return to the Dominican Republic to deal with some personal issues and couldn't throw off a mound.
It's been a disappointing tenure in Seattle for Santos, who was acquired before the 2024 season from the Chicago White Sox. Expected to be a crucial part of the M's bullpen, Santos missed most of 2024 with various injuries and only made eight appearances. In eight appearances this year, he's 1-1 with a 5.14 ERA. He's failed to record a single strikeout in 7.0 innings while walking eight.
While he can't necessarily be counted on to provide meaningful innings down the stretch, the Mariners do have room for another impact arm in the bullpen. They were unable to land either of Jhoan Duran or Griffin Jax at the trade deadline, and then saw Trent Thornton get hurt last Thursday. He's out for the rest of the season with Achilles' tendon surgery and is expected to miss 6-8 months.
The Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 61-53 and in sole possession of the second wild card spot in the American League. They are three games behind the Texas Rangers in the American League West, which they haven't won since 2001.
