NBA Legend Kevin Durant Gives High Praise to Seattle Mariners Star Julio Rodriguez
Before spring training began, Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez made a point to catch up with Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant in Arizona.
And this week, Durant made sure to sing Rodriguez's praises, even saying that he sees some of himself in Rodriguez.
Per the @MLB account on social media:
Kevin Durant says Julio Rodríguez is the KD of baseball
"He's a young guy in the league, building his name; his rep. Gaining respect from a lot of fans around the world."
The 36-year-old Durant is one of the greatest players to ever live, so praise from him is certainly notable. Over a 17-year career with the Seattle SuperSonics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, he's won two NBA championships and been named an All-Star 14 times. He is also a four-time scoring champion, an 11-time All-NBA selection and a former MVP. He's also helped Team USA to multiple Gold Medals, including this past year at the Paris Olympics.
As for Rodriguez, he's working to build a career just like that. Through three seasons in the big leagues with the Mariners, Rodriguez is a two-time All-Star and a Rookie of the Year winner. He's also a two-time Silver Slugger. He's coming off a season in which he hit .273 with 20 homers and 68 RBIs while posting a .325 on-base percentage.
If the Mariners are going to improve upon an 85-77 season from a year ago, they'll need Rodriguez to put together a big year in 2025. He'll pair with Cal Raleigh and Randy Arozarena in the middle of the M's order.
The Mariners open the season on March 27 at home against the Athletics.
