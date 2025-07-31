Pitching Matchups For Series Between Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers
The Seattle Mariners are set to return home after a down seven-game road trip. The Mariners split a four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels and then lost a three-game set against the Athletics, and will play an American League West rival for a third-straight series.
The Mariners will begin Game 1 of a four-game series against the Texas Rangers at 6:40 p.m. PT on Thursday at T-Mobile Park. The series will have major ramifications for both clubs.
Seattle and Texas are tied for second in the American League West, five games behind the first-place Houston Astros, and they are tied for the third AL Wild Card spot.
Here's the pitching matchups for the series between the Mariners and Rangers:
Thursday, July 31 — George Kirby (Seattle) vs. Kumar Rocker (Texas)
George Kirby is coming off a solid showing against the Angels on July 26. He struck out nine batters, walked three, hit a batter and allowed two earned runs on five hits (one home run) in six innings pitched.
Kumar Rocker went from a 6.1-inning quality start July 19 to a down showing against the Atlanta Braves on July 26. He fanned five, walked three and allowed three earned runs on five hits in four innings pitched.
Friday, Aug. 1 — Logan Gilbert (Seattle) vs. Jack Leiter (Texas)
Logan Gilbert had one of his sloppier outings of the season against Los Angeles on July 27. He struck out seven, walked three, hit a batter and allowed four earned runs on three hits (one home run) in five innings pitched.
Jack Leiter posted a quality start against the Braves on July 27. He fanned seven, walked three and allowed one earned run on two hits.
Saturday, Aug. 2 — Luis Castillo (Seattle) vs. Jacob deGrom (Texas)
Luis Castillo posted his fourth seven-inning quality start of the season his last turn. He had four strikeouts, hit a batter and allowed one earned run on five hits against the Athletics on July 28.
Jacob deGrom fanned eight in his last outing against the Angels on July 28. He also walked a batter and allowed five earned runs on seven hits (two home runs) in 5.1 innings pitched.
Sunday, Aug. 3 — Logan Evans (Seattle) vs. Patrick Corbin (Texas)
Logan Evans matched a career-high with seven strikeouts against the Athletics on July 29. He also walked two, hit a batter and allowed six earned runs on seven hits (two home runs) in 4.2 innings pitched.
Patrick Corbin fanned six, walked three, hit a batter and let up three runs (two earned) on three hits in five innings pitched against Los Angeles on July 29.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
HERE'S WHAT MARINERS GAVE UP TO ACQUIRE ALL-STAR THIRD BASEMAN: The Mariners sent three top 25 prospects to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the trade for Eugenio Suarez. CLICK HERE
MARINERS ACQUIRE ALL-STAR THIRD BASEMAN FROM DIAMONDBACKS: The Mariners traded for Eugenio Suarez from the Diamondbacks, pending medical review. CLICK HERE
MARINERS OPTION VETERAN RELIEVER TO MAKE ROOM FOR NEW TRADE ACQUISITION: The Mariners sent right-handed pitcher Jackson Kowar to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers to make room for left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.