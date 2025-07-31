Here's What Seattle Mariners Gave up to Acquire All-Star Third Baseman
After weeks of reports and speculation, the Seattle Mariners were able to get their top trade target.
The Mariners acquired 2025 All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suarez from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, just minutes before the final pitch in the M's' 5-4 loss to the Athletics.
Suarez played with Seattle from 2022-23 and helped the organization break its 21-year playoff drought in 2022.
The news was first broke by ESPN's Jeff Passan around 9 p.m. PT. Half an hour later, MLB.com's Daniel Kramer reported the package the Mariners gave up to reacquire Suarez.
According to Kramer's report, the Diamondbacks received first baseman Tyler Locklear (No. 9 team prospect), right-handed pitcher Hunter Cranton (No. 16 team prospect) and right-handed pitcher Juan Burgos (No. 17 team prospect). All rankings are per MLB Pipeline.
Locklear was recalled from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Wednesday in a corresponding move to Luke Raley being placed on the 10-day injured list. Locklear didn't play in Wednesday's game. He scored 70 runs in 98 games and hit 25 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs with 82 RBIs in Tacoma this season. He slashed .316/.401/.542 with a .943 OPS.
Cranton was selected in the third round by the Mariners in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Kansas. He missed a large portion of the season due to a concussion and shoulder issue. He's made eight appearances for the High-A Everett AquaSox this season and had a 1.13 ERA with 11 strikeouts in eight innings pitched.
Burgos made his major league debut this season. He made four appearances in the big leagues and had a 4.05 ERA with eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched.
The deal for Suarez was the third Seattle made in the last week. The Mariners have acquired Suarez, first baseman Josh Naylor and left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson for six combined top 25 prospects. Seattle hasn't dealt any of its eight top 100 prospects.
