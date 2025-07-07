Pitching Matchups For Upcoming Series Between Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees
The Seattle Mariners will have six more games on the docket before going into the All-Star Break, and they could have a chance to truly separate in a crowded American League playoff picture. The first three games will be a series against the New York Yankees, which begins at 4:05 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
Entering Monday, the Mariners have a 48-42 record and occupy the final AL Wild Card spot. They're 2.5 games ahead of the Boston Red Sox, four games ahead of the Texas Rangers and 4.5 games ahead of the Los Angeles Angels. Seattle is one game behind New York and the Tampa Bay Rays for the top two wild card spots.
The Mariners and Yankees are on two opposite trajectories. Seattle recently went 11-6 in a 17-game stretch with no days off, and is 7-3 in its last 10. New York is 3-7 in its last 10. They've lost six of seven.
Here's the pitching matchups for the upcoming series between the surging Mariners and stumbling Yankees:
Tuesday, July 8 — Logan Gilbert (Seattle) vs. Will Warren (New York)
Logan Gilbert is four starts deep since being activated off the injured list June 16 and is yet to go further than 5.1 innings. He only has two starts longer than 5.1 innings this season. Gilbert's strikeout numbers have still persisted despite his shorter outings. He struck out seven, walked three and allowed one earned run on three hits against the Kansas City Royals on July 2.
Will Warren followed a solid June where he posted a sub-3.00 ERA with a poor first start in July. He fanned four, walked four and allowed eight earned runs on 10 hits (two home runs) against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 2.
Wednesday, July 9 — Logan Evans (Seattle) vs. TBD (New York)
Logan Evans was recalled from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers for his eighth start of the season against the Royals on July 3. He had three strikeouts, walked one, hit two and allowed three hits but no runs in 5.2 innings. It was his first outing since June 10.
New York's starting pitcher is still listed as to-be-determined, but it's expected to be No. 10 prospect Cam Schlittler, who is replacing the injured Clarke Schmidt.
Thursday, July 10 — Bryan Woo (Seattle) vs. Marcus Stroman (New York)
Bryan Woo, who was named an All-Star for the first time in his career Sunday, is coming off his fourth scoreless start of the season and third-straight outing with eight or more strikeouts. He fanned eight, walked two and allowed three hits in six innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 4.
Marcus Stroman is still trying to work his way back to full health after spending two-and-a-half months on the injured list with right knee inflammation. He was activated off the 15-day injured list June 29 and has made two starts since. He fanned four, walked one, hit one and allowed three earned runs on seven hits (one home run) in five innings against the New York Mets on July 4.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS CLINCH TRIFECTA OF SHUTOUTS WITH 1-0 WIN AGAINST PIRATES: The Mariners came out on the winning end of a marquee pitching duel between George Kirby and Paul Skenes to secure the series sweep over the Pirates. CLICK HERE
JULIO RODRIGUEZ, BRYAN WOO, ANDRES MUNOZ NAMED ALL-STARS: The M's will have four All-Stars at the Midsummer Classic, based on the initial roster release. CLICK HERE
FORMER MARINERS FIRST BASEMAN EXPECTED TO BE TRADED: Carlos Santana, who played with the Mariners during their playoff drought-breaking season in 2022, is reportedly on the trade market. CLICK HERE
