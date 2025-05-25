Seattle Mariners Dan Wilson Ejected For 1st Time in Professional Baseball Career
For the first time in his professional baseball career, Dan Wilson was ejected from a baseball game.
The former Seattle Mariners catcher and current manager was thrown out by home plate umpire Laz Diaz between the top and bottom of the ninth inning in an 5-3 loss to the Houston Astros on Sunday.
The confrontation between Wilson and Diaz happened after Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena was called out on strikes to end the inning. The called strike was in the zone according to the ROOT Sports and MLB Gameday's strike zones.
Arozarena originally spoke with Diaz first, but Wilson stepped in. After he was ejected, Wilson shared several more words with Diaz before he went to the clubhouse.
Across his time as a player and a manager, Wilson had 1,384 games of professional baseball under his belt without being ejected. Sunday was his 1,385th game of professional baseball. Sunday was Wilson's 86th as Seattle's skipper and he played 1,299 from 1992-2005.
"Can't argue balls and strikes. So that was that," Wilson said in a postgame interview. "I think these guys, they fight hard. Their at-bats are so good all the way through the day. Just really good at-bats and so you feel for them a little bit. And you feel some of their frustration. It was just a tough one today."
Wilson's had discussions with umpires this season, seemingly over perceived missed calls. But it had yet to result in him getting tossed before Sunday.
Wilson has led the Mariners to a 50-36 record in his first 86 games leading the club. After Seattle's loss to Houston on Sunday, the Mariners have a 29-23 record and lead the Astros by 1.5 games in the American League West.
Wilson and Seattle will return home to T-Mobile Park for a nine-game homestand. That home stay begins with the first of a three-game set against the Washington Nationals at 6:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
