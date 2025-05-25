Seattle Mariners Drop 4-Game Series to Houston Astros, Lose 5-3 on Walk-Off Homer
The Seattle Mariners' good fortunes on the road came to an end with a 5-3 loss against the Houston Astros on Sunday at Daikin Park. Christian Walker capped off a 3-for-5 day with a walk-off two-run home run to give the Astros the win. The Mariners dropped three of the four-game series. It was their first road series loss in their last eight. The M's fell to 29-23 with the defeat and saw their lead in the American League West drop to 1.5 games over Houston.
Seattle broke out to an early multi-run lead. Mitch Garver scored Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena with a two-run double in the top of the first.
Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo worked his way through a 28-pitch bottom of the first to preserve his team's lead. Donovan Solano bolstered Seattle's advantage to 3-0 in the top of the third with an RBI single.
Despite failing to score a run through the first two innings, the Astros kept extending innings and ran up Castillo's pitch count. Houston finally got on the scoreboard with a two-run bottom of the third. Christian Walker hit an RBI single and Victor Caratini scored Jose Altuve on a sacrifice fly.
Through four innings, Castillo was at 77 pitches. By the time he was pulled at the end of the sixth, he was at 114. Sunday was the most pitches Castillo has thrown in a single game since Aug. 27, 2022, against the Cleveland Guardians. He threw 115 in that start.
Before Castillo's day was done, Cam Smith hit an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game 3-3.
Castillo finished the game with six strikeouts and one walk in his six innings of work and allowed three earned runs on nine hits.
Both teams had chances to take the the lead in the seventh and eighth innings. Seattle left five runners stranded across the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, including three in scoring position. It finished the game 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10.
Houston stranded five in the seventh and eighth innings, including three in scoring position. The Astros finished 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left 12 on base.
After Randy Arozarena was called out on strikes to end the top of the ninth, he argued the call with home plate umpire Laz Diaz.
Mariners manager Dan Wilson came out and also argued with Diaz and was thrown out of the game. It was the first ejection of his career as either a player or manager.
Altuve hit a lead-off single off Seattle reliever Casey Legumina in the bottom of the ninth to set Walker up for his two-run walk-off homer.
The Mariners will have the day off Monday before returning home for a nine-game homestand. Seattle will start the stay at home with the first of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday. Logan Evans will start for the Mariners and Mitchell Parker will start for the Nationals.
