Seattle Mariners Ace Logan Gilbert Could be Due For Multiple Rehab Starts
The Seattle Mariners starting rotation is getting closer to being at full strength for the first time this season.
Mariners starting pitcher George Kirby made his season debut on May 22. He began the season the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation.
Fellow starters Logan Gilbert (Grade 1 flexor strain) and Bryce Miller (right elbow inflammation) are both on the IL, but are working their way back. Both threw two-inning sim games Friday before Game 2 of Seattle's four-game series against the Houston Astros.
The focus for both pitchers in their respective sim games was to get through two innings with "high intent," according to an article from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer. Gilbert threw 35 pitches in the two sim innings and reached 95 mph.
There's hope that Miller, who was placed on the IL May 14 (retrodated to May 12) will be able to avoid a rehab assignment in the minor leagues and return to the major league starting rotation when he's eligible to be activated.
Gilbert won't be as lucky. He was pulled from a start against the Miami Marlins on April 25 due to forearm tightness and placed on the IL the next day. Gilbert's month-long layoff makes an immediate return to the club unlikely.
According to Kramer's article, the next step for the 2024 All-Star could be another sim game before beginning a rehab assignment, which has the potential to be multiple outings.
There's not a definitive return date for Gilbert, but multiple rehab assignments and another sim game on the docket would likely mean he would return in mid-June at the earliest, barring any setbacks.
Gilbert has a 2.37 ERA this season with 44 strikeouts in 30.1 innings pitched across six starts.
