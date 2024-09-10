Popular Former Seattle Mariners Closer Up For Humongous Honor in 2024
On the same day that we learned that Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford was named the team's nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, we also learned that former M's closer Paul Sewald is up for the same thing.
Sewald was the Diamondbacks nominee for the award, which is akin to the NFL's "Walter Payton Man of the Year Award." It goes to a player who exemplifies all that's good about being a major league player, gives back to the community and shows a philanthropic nature.
Here's a portion of the MLB.com information on Sewald's nomination:
Sewald and his family have partnered with the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation toraise money for Child Crisis Arizona, an organization that serves vulnerable children and their families by providing emergency shelter, foster care, counseling and early education services, among other forms of aid. Sewald has pledged more than $100,000 to Child Crisis Arizona via personal contributions and matching donations made by fans and the D-backs' front office since being traded to Arizona in July 2023. Sewald has also organized drives to provide kids from underserved communities with baseball equipment and school supplies across the country throughout his Major League career.
The 34-year-old Nevada native is 1-2 this season with a 4.31 ERA for the D'Backs, who are fighting for a playoff spot in the National League. He's got 16 saves and has struck out 43 batters in 39.2 innings. He's in his eighth big-league season with the New York Mets, Mariners and D'Backs. He spent parts of 2021-2023 with the M's, who traded him to Arizona at the 2023 deadline.
He became an incredibly popular player with the M's, and it was hard to watch him leave. He saved 52 games for the Mariners, helping the team get to the playoffs in 2022. He appeared in 172 games and had a 2.88 ERA.
The fan voting for the award runs until Sept. 29 and makes up just a part of deciding the overall winner.
