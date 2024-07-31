Popular Mariners OF Sends Awesome Message to Julio Rodriguez on Instagram
Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles just seems to be having a ton of fun as a member of the organization.
Disregarded and designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals earlier this year, Robles has found a home in Seattle since joining the roster. He's played quite well, hitting .371 over his last 30 games, and has become immensely popular with a fanbase has that been craving for some offensive production.
Not only is Robles hitting, he's stealing bases, playing excellent defense in the outfield and is flashing a personality that is part of what's made him so easy to root for.
He showed that personality off on Tuesday night when the Mariners beat the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Robles made an excellent catch in the outfield and then flashed the patented "No Fly Zone" sign in honor of Julio Rodriguez. Robles has been filling in admirably in center field in the wake of Rodriguez's injury for the last week.
After the game, Robles took to social media and wrote a caption on that play/gesture that said "For Julio, we need you."
Robles just seems to be a good teammate and he's playing himself into a possible future in Seattle. He'll be a free agent at the end of the year, but the Mariners would likely want to bring him back assuming that he doesn't play so well that he prices himself out of their range this offseason.
Robles is nursing a sore hip but the hope is that he'll be back in the lineup on Friday when the Mariners take on the Philadelphia Phillies at T-Mobile Park.
