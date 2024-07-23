Popular Seattle Mariners Personalities Melt Down on "X" After Monday Loss
After the Seattle Mariners lost to the Los Angeles Angels in excruciating fashion on Monday night, popular members of the M's "Twittersphere" (understandably) couldn't keep it together.
It seems as if people have had enough, with the Mariners falling to 53-49 on the year and remaining in a tie for first place in the American League West despite being given every opportunity to run away with the division. Furthermore, the M's just dropped their fourth consecutive game against the Angels, who are among the worst teams in all of baseball.
The offense continues to be a problem and people took aim at that group on social media, but the bullpen, manager Scott Servais and Jerry Dipoto were all popular targets as well. Here's just a sample of what we saw after the loss:
Per Brock Huard of Seattle Sports 710:
At some point enough is enough
The only way you lose to that minor league Angels team is to walk em and gift em the game. And the M’s did
A lot of frustrating losses the last two months, but this one got me tonight. Anemic offense. Terrible bullpen. Goodnight
Per @MarinerMuse (from during the game, we believe, but the points still stand)
What an absolute embarrassment.
How is this roster in this position? How are these the decision that are getting made?
Truly, it doesn’t matter how good the rotation is right now. Unbelievable.
Per Ty Dane Gonzalez of "Locked on Mariners:"
this looks a hell of a lot like a team that gets people fired
And from "Seattle Mariners on Tap:"
I never thought I would see the day that I was completely sick of a Mariners team that is TIED FOR 1ST in the AL West....
Over 100 games into the season.
The crowd is booing them off the field right now.
So, as you can tell, the vibes are exceedingly low right now. And you know what? We get to do it all again on Tuesday.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT. The Mariners will send Logan Gilbert to the mound.
