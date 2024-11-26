Seattle Mariners Officially Announce Hiring of Kevin Seitzer, Other Coaches
Less than 24 hours after the news broke that he would be joining the staff, the Seattle Mariners formally announced the hiring of long-time Atlanta Braves hitting coach Kevin Seitzer in the same capacity on Tuesday.
Seattle knew that it would need a new full-time hitting coach after several reports that 2024's end-of-season coach Edgar Martinez wouldn't be returning in a full-time capacity.
The news was first broke on Monday night by MLB.com's Daniel Kramer.
Seitzer spent 10 seasons in Atlanta as the hitting coach. During his time down south, the Braves averaged ninth in batting average and he coached two National League MVPs: Freddie Freeman (2020) and Ronald Acuna (2023).
Seitzer will be bringing his assistant hitting coach from Atlanta, Bobby Magallanes, with him to the Pacific Northwest in the same role. Former coach for the Mariners' Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, and former Washington Nationals first base coach Eric Young Jr. will also join the staff.
Seattle President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto commented on the new staff in a news release published Tuesday following the formal announcement:
“I’m very pleased with the coaching staff we have assembled. This group is a great mix of both new and familiar faces, each of whom offers something unique in putting our players in the best position to succeed on a daily basis.”
Mariners manager Dan Wilson also talked about the new staff in the news release:
“I love the staff we have put together for 2025. Between the additions of Kevin, Bobby, Eric and Louis and the returning coaches, I believe we have the right mix of experience and energy to help prepare our players for a successful 2025 season.”
Seitzer, who was Baseball America's 2023 Coach of the Year, has nearly two decades total of major league hitting instructing experience. He was also the hitting coach for the Arizona Diamondbacks (2007), Kansas City Royals (2009-2012) and Toronto Blue Jays (2014). He helped lead Atlanta to a record-tying 307 home runs as a team in 2023.
Seitzer will report to Martinez, who will oversee the overall hitting program as the Senior Director of Hitting Strategy.
