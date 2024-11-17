Possible Seattle Mariners Trade Target Jonathan India May Be Off The Market Soon
Going into the pre-2025 offseason, the general consensus had the infield as the position group the Seattle Mariners needed to improve the most.
Every single Mariners starter in the infield, save for the first base platoon of Luke Raley and Justin Turner, hit below .240 in 2024 and failed to crack 15 home runs. The defense was stellar. Utility infielder Dylan Moore won the first Gold Glove of his career. Josh Rojas, despite not being nominated for one, put up a Gold Glove-caliber season himself at third base.
But the offense was noticeably lacking in 2024. Seattle's President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto and General Manager Justin Hollander have both said the goal is to improve the infield in respective interviews.
The Mariners are still yet to sign or trade for a major league player this offseason. And one potential solution at second base may be off the board soon.
Per a report from the Athletic's MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the Cincinnati Reds are reportedly discussing sending second baseman and former National League Rookie of the Year Jonathan India to the Kansas City Royals for starting pitcher and former first-round pick Brady Singer.
This would be a deal that makes sense for both the Royals and Reds, which is why it's concerning news for Seattle.
India isn't the only young, cheap second baseman on the market, but he is one of the better ones. And it's not ideal for less options to be available to the Mariners.
Since India made his major league debut in 2021, he hasn't averaged less than a .244 batting average and has hit at least 10 home runs and 41 RBIs. He hit .248 in 2024 with 15 home runs and 58 RBIs.
His profile fits with what Seattle thought it was getting last offseason when it traded for Jorge Polanco. The former Minnesota Twin had his $12 million club option declined by the Mariners after an injury-plagued and 2024.
Seattle and Cincinnati aren't unfamiliar trade partners. The Mariners sent former All-Star Ty France to the Reds at the trade deadline for minor league catcher Andruw Salcedo.
The offseason isn't even three weeks in yet. The Mariners have been known to be patient before making moves, but it might behoove them to be early to the party this year.
