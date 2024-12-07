Possible Seattle Mariners Trade Target Has 'Limited List' of Preferred Teams
The MLB Winter Meetings are just a few days away with Day 1 taking place on Dec. 9 and continuing through Dec. 12 in Dallas.
Trade talks involving the Seattle Mariners have ramped up in the days leading up to the meetings. And Dallas could represent the finish line for the Mariners to pull off a trade to fill one (or several) of its needs.
And based on reports, one possible trade target for Seattle could reportedly be difficult to acquire compared to other players the team has been linked to.
Multi-time Platinum Glove award winner Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals have been working to try and find a trade destination for him. But despite Arenado's long list of individual accomplishments, there are several factors that have prevented his departure from St. Louis being a simple one.
Arenado will turn 34 in April and his home runs and RBIs have steadily decreased each year from 2021-24. His defense is still among the best in the league on the hot corner and he's reportedly willing to move to first base. That would make a trade for the aging former All-Star more palatable. But he's also owed $74 million over the next three years, according to Spotrac.
There's cost, age and the issue of his no-trade clause. For a deal to get done, Arenado has to sign off on it. And he's not making it easy for the Cardinals.
Per a report from ESPN's Buster Olney, there's a "very limited list" of teams Arenado is willing to waive his no-trade clause for, which will make a deal harder to pull off for St. Louis.
There was no report on whether or not the Mariners were included on that list of teams. But Arenado has expressed before he wishes play for a World Series contender.
If Seattle is one of the clubs that Arenado has expressed interest in being traded to, the Cardinals would likely have to take on the salary of one of the Mariners' biggest earners. Such as Luis Castillo ($24.15 million) or Mitch Haniger ($17.5 million).
There's also the issue of whether or not Seattle will want Arenado. He was still an effective hitter in 2024 and batted .272 with 16 home runs and 71 RBIs. But his steady decline in power and hefty cost is bound to give the organization pause.
