Inside The Mariners

Probable Pitchers Released For Seattle Mariners Massive Series with Houston Astros

The Seattle Mariners are trying to keep their season alive this week against the Houston Astros and these are the pitchers that will help decide their fate.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller (50) fields a ground ball by the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium on Sept 6.
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller (50) fields a ground ball by the St. Louis Cardinals in the fifth inning at Busch Stadium on Sept 6. / Joe Puetz-Imagn Images
In this story:

For a second consecutive season, the Seattle Mariners will have their playoff fate decided in the final week of the year.

Entering play on Monday, the Mariners are 5.0 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West with six games to play. They are also 2.0 games back of the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals in the American League wild card race.

As the M's attempt to keep their playoff hopes alive, they'll start a new series with the rival Houston Astros on Monday night at Minute Maid Park. The Astros can win the division with just one win in this series.

As for the pitching probables, they will line up like this:

Monday: Bryce Miller (SEA, 11-8, 3.06 ERA) vs. Hunter Brown (11-8, 3.57 ERA)

Tuesday: Logan Gilbert (SEA, 8-11, 3.24 ERA) vs. Framber Valdez (14-7, 2.85 ERA)

Wednesday: George Kirby (SEA, 13-11, 3.60 ERA vs. Yusei Kikuchi, 9-9, 4.19 ERA)

The Mariners have the pitching advantage nearly every time they take the mound, but that's not really the case here. Brown has been excellent after a dismal start, Valdez has been great all season and Kikuchi has been great since a mid-season trade to Houston. The Astros also have a better bullpen, equipped with Hector Neris, Ryan Pressly, Josh Hader and Bryan Abreu.

Game 1 of the series is Monday night at 5:05 p.m. PT. The Mariners enter play at 80-76 after a tough loss on Sunday against the Texas Rangers. They blew a 5-0 lead, only to lose 6-5 in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Follow Inside the Mariners on social media

Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE:

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Home/News