Prominent MLB Insider Has Surprising Stance on What Seattle Mariners Should Do at Trade Deadline
Despite the offensive regression over the last month, MLB Insider Jon Morosi says he thinks the Seattle Mariners need to focus on finding starting pitching help at the trade deadline before they go looking for offensive additions.
He made the comments on MLB Network, saying that he worries about the health of the Mariners rotation and the effectiveness (or lack there of) with it. It's hard to disagree with him as Bryce Miller and George Kirby have struggled around health issues this season, and Logan Gilbert is still out with a Grade 1 flexor strain.
Just for a primer, here are some of the starting pitchers that would fall into the "rental" category as the deadline looms:
Dustin May, Dodgers: He's 3-4 this season with a 4.09 ERA, but given the Dodgers own injury issues and the desire to repeat as World Series champions, he's likely to stay put.
Kyle Hendricks, Angels: He just beat the Mariners on Friday, but he's gone 2-6 with a 5.40 ERA.
Cal Quantrill, Marlins: He's 3-6 with a 5.63 ERA as well, and is giving no better production than Miller, who is 2-5 with a 5.73 ERA.
Chris Paddack, Twins: He has an ERA of 3.58, but with the Twins in playoff contention, he's likely staying put as well.
Andrew Heaney, Pirates: Almost certain to be moved, he's 3-4 with a 3.39 ERA. He also would be the only lefty in the M's rotation.
Other names that could be dealt?: Zach Eflin (Orioles), Patrick Corbin (Rangers), Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles), Nick Martinez (Reds), Walker Buehler (Red Sox).
The Mariners are 32-30 and have lost eight of 11 games. They'll take on the Angels again on Saturday night at 6:38 p.m. PT.
